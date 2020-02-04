MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Georgia at Florida TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi TV: SEC 6 p.m.
North Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Temple at Memphis TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
North Carolina State at Miami TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.
UNLV at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
NBA
Orlando at Boston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.