MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Villanova at Butler TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Georgia at Florida TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi TV: SEC 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Temple at Memphis TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 8 p.m.

UNLV at Utah State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: ISPS Handa Vic Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Boston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Chicago TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

