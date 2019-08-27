Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
St. Louis at Milwaukee TV: MLB 1:10 p.m.
JIP: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle TV: MLB 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox TV: MLB 7 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
JIP: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego TV: MLB 10 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: APOEL at Ajax TV: TNT 2 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana TV: FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
GOLF
European Masters TV: Golf 4:30 a.m. Th.
