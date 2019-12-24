MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic: Portland vs. Ball St. TV: ESPNU 12:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Boise St. vs. UTEP TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Ga. Tech vs. Hawaii TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Wash. TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Toronto TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia TV: ABC 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Golden State TV: ABC 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers TV: ABC, ESPN 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

