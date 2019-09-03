Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Minnesota at Boston or White Sox at Cleveland TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Minnesota at Texas TV: FS1 7 p.m.

Stanford at Florida TV: SEC 7 p.m.

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour TV: Golf 7:30 p.m.

European Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

