Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Minnesota at Boston or White Sox at Cleveland TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Minnesota at Texas TV: FS1 7 p.m.
Stanford at Florida TV: SEC 7 p.m.
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour TV: Golf 7:30 p.m.
European Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
