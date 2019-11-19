COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Toledo at Buffalo TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Princeton at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Columbia at St. John’s TV: FS1 6 p.m.
USC Upstate at Louisville TV: ACC 6 p.m.
High Point at Saint Louis TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.
BYU at Boise State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
UCSB at Oregon State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Fresno State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stephen F. Austin at Oklahoma TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Southern at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Florida at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
European: DP World Tour Championship TV: Golf 1 a.m. Thu.
NBA
Golden State at Dallas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
