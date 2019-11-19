COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Toledo at Buffalo TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Princeton at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Columbia at St. John’s TV: FS1 6 p.m.

USC Upstate at Louisville TV: ACC 6 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois TV: BTN 8 p.m.

BYU at Boise State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

UCSB at Oregon State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Fresno State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Stephen F. Austin at Oklahoma TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Southern at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Missouri at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

GOLF

European: DP World Tour Championship TV: Golf 1 a.m. Thu.

NBA

Golden State at Dallas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

