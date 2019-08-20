Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
White Sox at Minnesota or Seattle at Tampa Bay TV: MLB 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston or Cleveland at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland TV: ESPN 9:07 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at New Orleans Radio: 1180 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
AURORA GAMES
Gymnastics TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: Scandinavian Invitation TV: Golf 4 a.m. Thur.
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 8 a.m.
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
U.S. semifinal TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
U.S. semifinal TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
