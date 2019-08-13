Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Boston at Cleveland or Texas at Toronto TV: MLB Noon
Chicago Cubs-Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 104.1, 1490 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
SOCCER
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea TV: TNT 2 p.m.
MLS: Kansas City at Orlando TV: FSN Plus 6:30 p.m.
Campeones Cup: Club America at Atlanta TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Washington TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
GOLF
European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 4 a.m. Th.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
World Series final TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
