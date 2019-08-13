Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

MLB

Boston at Cleveland or Texas at Toronto TV: MLB Noon

Chicago Cubs-Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 104.1, 1490 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.

SOCCER

UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea TV: TNT 2 p.m.

MLS: Kansas City at Orlando TV: FSN Plus 6:30 p.m.

Campeones Cup: Club America at Atlanta TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Washington TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

GOLF

European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 4 a.m. Th.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

World Series final TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests