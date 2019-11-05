MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wake Forest at Boston College TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Mercer at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Butler TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio State TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at DePaul TV: FS2 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Auburn at Louisiana State TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thu.

NBA

Golden State at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

