MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wake Forest at Boston College TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Mercer at St. John’s TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
IUPUI at Butler TV: FS2 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Florida State at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio State TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at DePaul TV: FS2 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Long Beach State at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Louisiana State TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thu.
NBA
Golden State at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
