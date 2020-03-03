MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Providence TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Florida at Georgia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 7 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami TV: ACC 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi TV: SEC 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SEC: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt TV: SEC 10 a.m.

SEC: Mississippi vs. Missouri TV: SEC Noon

Big Ten: Illinois vs. Wisconsin TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Big Ten: Penn State vs. Minnesota TV: BTN 3:25 p.m.

Mountain West final TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA: Qatar Masters TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets TV: ESPN Noon

Kansas City vs. San Diego TV: FSN 2 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 7 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bremen at Frankfurt TV: ESPNU 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Lyon, Monterrey Opens TV: Tennis 11 a.m.

Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 3 p.m.

Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 7 p.m.

Lyon Open TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ACC 2 p.m.

