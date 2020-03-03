MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Providence TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida at Georgia TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 7 p.m.
Villanova at Seton Hall TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami TV: ACC 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Florida State at Notre Dame TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi TV: SEC 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SEC: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt TV: SEC 10 a.m.
SEC: Mississippi vs. Missouri TV: SEC Noon
Big Ten: Illinois vs. Wisconsin TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Big Ten: Penn State vs. Minnesota TV: BTN 3:25 p.m.
Mountain West final TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA: Qatar Masters TV: Golf 1:30 a.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets TV: ESPN Noon
Kansas City vs. San Diego TV: FSN 2 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers TV: MLB 7 p.m.
NBA
Indiana at Milwaukee TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Washington TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado TV: NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bremen at Frankfurt TV: ESPNU 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Lyon, Monterrey Opens TV: Tennis 11 a.m.
Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 3 p.m.
Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 7 p.m.
Lyon Open TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State TV: ACC 2 p.m.
