MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Dayton at Duquesne TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Alabama at LSU TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Memphis at UCF TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Temple at Connecticut TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College TV: ACC 8 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Richmond at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.

South Dakota at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas TV: FSN 8 p.m.

GOLF

European: Saudi International TV: Golf 2 a.m. Thu.

European: Saudi International TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

NBA

Detroit at Brooklyn TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento TV: FSN Plus 9 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Washington TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Liverpool at West Ham TV: NBCSN 1:40 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN 2:30 a.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription