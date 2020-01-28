MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Michigan State TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Alabama at LSU TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Memphis at UCF TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Missouri State at Northern Iowa TV: FSN 6 p.m.
Temple at Connecticut TV: ESPNews 7 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College TV: ACC 8 p.m.
San Diego State at New Mexico TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Washington State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Richmond at Massachusetts TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.
South Dakota at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas TV: FSN 8 p.m.
GOLF
European: Saudi International TV: Golf 2 a.m. Thu.
European: Saudi International TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
NBA
Detroit at Brooklyn TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento TV: FSN Plus 9 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at Washington TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Liverpool at West Ham TV: NBCSN 1:40 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN 2:30 a.m.
