Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Toronto at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress) TV: MLB 10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Tacoma Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Thur.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Allstate All-America Cup: Girls final TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Allstate All-America Cup: Boys final TV: ESPNU 1:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 8 a.m.
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 Noon
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 8 TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Day 8 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
MLS
MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid TV: FS1 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
USA Swimming National Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Indiana TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
