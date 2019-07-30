Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Toronto at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress) TV: MLB 10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Tacoma Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.

GOLF

Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m. Thur.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Allstate All-America Cup: Girls final TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Allstate All-America Cup: Boys final TV: ESPNU 1:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series TV: NBCSN 8 a.m.

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 Noon

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 8 TV: ESPNU 4:30 p.m.

Day 8 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid TV: FS1 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

USA Swimming National Championships TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Indiana TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

