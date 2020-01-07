MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Georgetown TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama TV: SEC 6 p.m.

UNO at North Dakota TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 8 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Tulane at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

GOLF

Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.

South African Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.

NBA

Denver at Dallas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

