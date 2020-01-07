MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. John’s at Georgetown TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama TV: SEC 6 p.m.
UNO at North Dakota TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Louis TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 8 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Tulane at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
GOLF
Hong Kong Open TV: Golf 10 p.m.
South African Open TV: Golf 4 a.m.
NBA
Denver at Dallas TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
