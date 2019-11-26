MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa State vs. Michigan TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College TV: ACC 1 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Alabama TV: ESPN 1:30 p.m.
Michigan State vs. UCLA TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
Maine at Virginia TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Nebraska vs. South Florida Radio: 590 4 p.m.
Dayton vs. Kansas/BYU TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Penn State TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
South Carolina vs. Northern Iowa TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
Kansas State vs. Bradley TV: FS1 5 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wichita State vs. West Virginia TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Chaminade TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Oregon vs. Seton Hall TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Oregon State vs. San Jose State TV: FS1 10 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. Kansas/BYU TV: ESPN2 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Louisville at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
California at Washington TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois TV: BTN 7:30 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Tri-City Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Alfred Dunhill Championship TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.
NBA
Brooklyn at Boston TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio TV: FSN 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland TV: FSN Plus 9 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at Columbus TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Chelsea at Valencia TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Napoli at Liverpool TV: TNT 2 p.m.
