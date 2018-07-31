Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees or Toronto-Oakland (2:30) TV: MLB Noon
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 104.1, 1490 6 p.m.
Cubs-Pittsburgh or Miami-Atlanta (6:30) TV: MLB 6 p.m.
Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1290, 97.3 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers TV: MLB 9 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour: Fiji International TV: Golf 7 p.m.
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.
SOCCER
Arsenal vs. Chelsea TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Benfica vs. Lyonnais TV: ESPNews 3 p.m.
MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Connecticut TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas TV: NBA 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
