Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees or Toronto-Oakland (2:30) TV: MLB Noon

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 104.1, 1490 6 p.m.

Cubs-Pittsburgh or Miami-Atlanta (6:30) TV: MLB 6 p.m.

Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1290, 97.3 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers TV: MLB 9 p.m.

PCL

Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour: Fiji International TV: Golf 7 p.m.

 Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.

SOCCER

Arsenal vs. Chelsea TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Benfica vs. Lyonnais TV: ESPNews 3 p.m.

MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Connecticut TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas TV: NBA 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.

