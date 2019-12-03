MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pennsylvania at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Massachusetts TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Wisconsin Green Bay at Xavier TV: FS2 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Virginia at Purdue TV: ESPN2 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska at Georgia Tech TV: ESPNU Radio: 590 6:15 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maryland TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette TV: FS2 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Carolina State TV: ESPN2 8:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn State TV: ESPNU 8:15 p.m.
Ohio State at North Carolina TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Colorado TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
California at San Francisco TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
Utah State at San Jose State TV: ESPN2 10:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana at Miami TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Duke at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.
UMKC at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Creighton at South Dakota Radio: 1290 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Notre Dame TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Clemson at Iowa TV: BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf Noon
Australasia: Emirates Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.
European: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.
NBA
Indiana at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas TV: FSN 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah TV: NBA 8 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
