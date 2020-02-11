MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Butler TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Connecticut at SMU TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

George Mason at VCU TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

UNO at Oral Roberts Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Houston at USF TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Handa Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Indiana TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Boston TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Western Carolina at Clemson (DH) TV: ACC 1:30 p.m.

