MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Butler TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Connecticut at SMU TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
George Mason at VCU TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
UNO at Oral Roberts Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Bradley TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s TV: CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Houston at USF TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Handa Australian Open TV: Golf 8 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Indiana TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Montreal at Boston TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Western Carolina at Clemson (DH) TV: ACC 1:30 p.m.
