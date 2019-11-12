MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU at VCU TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

McNeese State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Villanova at Ohio State TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Saint Louis TV: FSN 7 p.m.

UNO at Colorado State Radio: 1180 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Charleston TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette TV: FS1 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 6 p.m.

UNO at Kansas Radio: 1290 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Toledo TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

GOLF

Nedbank Golf Challenge TV: Golf 1 a.m. Thu.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.

