MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LSU at VCU TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
McNeese State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Saint Louis TV: FSN 7 p.m.
UNO at Colorado State Radio: 1180 8 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern TV: BTN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Charleston TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 6 p.m.
UNO at Kansas Radio: 1290 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Toledo TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tennessee at Arkansas TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State Radio: 105.9 6 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
GOLF
Nedbank Golf Challenge TV: Golf 1 a.m. Thu.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Houston TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 8 a.m.
