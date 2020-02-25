MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

UCF at Connecticut TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

North Dakota at UNO TV: Cox 1013 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas TV: SEC 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College TV: ACC 8 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.

LSU at Florida TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Utah at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Kansas TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

GOLF

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 12:30 a.m.

EPGA: Oman Open TV: Golf 4:30 a.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Atlanta vs. Baltimore TV: MLB Noon

Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees TV: MLB 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego TV: MLB 7 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Miami TV: FSN 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Boston at Utah TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Colorado TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

South Florida at Miami TV: ACC 2 p.m.

SOCCER

UEFA Champions: Manchester City at Madrid TV: TNT 2 p.m.

