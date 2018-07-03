Wednesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Boston at Washington TV: MLB 10 a.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees Radio: KXSP 590 Noon
Atlanta-Yankees (JIP) or Tampa Bay-Miami (Noon) TV: MLB 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Memphis Radio: KZOT 1180 6:35 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon TV: ESPN 6 a.m.
LACROSSE
Warrior World Series of Youth final TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: Kansas City at Salt Lake TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
