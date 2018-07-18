Wednesday's Local Scoreboard

Today's Top Events
Peter Novoa loves the physicality of soccer. Skylar Heinrich prefers the speed. While the two may go about their business between the lines in different manners, both certainly get the job done.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
Westside’s warrior started on top, then finished there
Mitchell’s shot at state cut short, but he shined all season
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for its photo, the 97th World-Herald All-Nebraska football team branches out.
Football season has arrived and with it new things for Husker fans to consider: Clear bags. Sweeter scoreboard images. Eight new honorees. Twitter captioning.
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
Stepping away from the Millard South wrestling team, which has won the past three Class A state titles, comes ideally for the World-Herald Nebraska boys coach of the year.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The eye-popping numbers that Millard South pitcher Kyle Perry put up this spring caught some by surprise. Even Kyle Perry.
Ed Gordon and Hannah Davis found different ways to dominate on the pitch — and they headline this year’s All-Nebraska high school soccer teams.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
It was the most successful volleyball season ever at Omaha Skutt, and two seniors, Brooke Heyne and Alli Schomers, helped make it so. Joining them on the first team are Sarah Swanson of Elkhorn South, Jaela Zimmerman of Malcolm, Elise Baumann of Millard North, Fallon Stutheit of Johnson-Broc…
No two running backs have been more dazzling in the playoffs — this year or any year — than Jaylin Bradley of Bellevue West and Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South. They were easy choices as honorary captains of The World-Herald’s 96th All-Nebraska team.
After all the ballots were cast, it was clear who the winners were in the voting for the 24th World-Herald All-Nebraska softball team. In this hectic election season, it was refreshing to endure limited lobbying and primarily positive comments from coaches about players as this campaign wrap…
See the best Nebraska high school swimmers and divers of all-time on The World-Herald's prep swim charts.
Akin-Otiko is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. The Kansas track recruit was a finalist for the award last year before becoming the second girls athlete from Bellevue West to earn the honor, following Kristi Woodard in 2002.
Stille is honored as the 2016 World-Herald Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year. The wrestling champion and Husker recruit is the first honored from Ashland-Greenwood and the first from Class C-1 since Scott Frost of Wood River in 1993.
When opposing coaches talk about the potential of Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, one former Nebraska high school player comes to mind. And the name of that player says it all.
The all-time Nebraska high school track and field charts as published in The World-Herald.
A list of every World-Herald boys basketball All-Nebraska selection since the first team was named in 1915. This list includes All-Nebraska first, second and third teams, plus every all-class selection.
Stu Pospisil's year-by-year breakdown of every boys state basketball championship since the inaugural event in 1911.
Get the latest Nebraska recruiting headlines, as well as player cards for each Husker football commit complete with recruiting rankings, photos, videos and more.
Take a look back at 126 seasons of Nebraska football with our ever-growing Husker history database, complete with photos, stories and more.
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
