Wednesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers. 7:30 p.m.: Morningside at College of St. Mary
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Hastings
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Kearney-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Omaha Bryan-Lincoln Northeast at Bair. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha South-Omaha Westside at Hillside
