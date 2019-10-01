You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Rutgers. 7:30 p.m.: Morningside at College of St. Mary

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Hastings

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Kearney-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Omaha Bryan-Lincoln Northeast at Bair. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha South-Omaha Westside at Hillside

