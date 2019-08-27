Wednesday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m.: Columbia vs. Bellevue (at Caniglia Field)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Columbia vs. Bellevue (at Caniglia Field)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Omaha Benson-Bellevue East at Lied, Omaha Westside-Omaha North at Fontenelle. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Marian at Omaha Burke.
