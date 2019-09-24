Wednesday's Area Events

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7:30 p.m.: Bellevue at Midland
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m.: Bellevue at College of St. Mary
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: Omaha Gross and Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan triangular 4:30 p.m.: Lincoln High vs. Omaha Benson at Gallagher
