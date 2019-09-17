Wednesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Stanford at Nebraska (at Devaney Center)
7:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Midland
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Northeast
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Omaha Northwest-Omaha North at Fontenelle
