MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Creighton at Providence
7 p.m.: North Dakota State at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Hastings at College of St. Mary
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.