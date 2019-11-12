COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan State

7 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Midland

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: UNO at Colorado State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Morningside 7 p.m.: UNO at Kansas

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription