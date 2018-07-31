Wednesday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Las Vegas at Omaha (at Werner Park)
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: Noon Saratoga; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:15 p.m. Delaware; 12:40 p.m. Thistle; 1:05 p.m. Indiana; 3:15 p.m. Louisiana; 4 p.m. Del Mar; 4:25 p.m. Presque; 5 p.m. Northfield (harness), Penn; 5:45 p.m. Woodbine; 5:50 p.m. Evangeline; 6 p.m. Mountaineer; 6:30 p.m. Canterbury; 6:45 p.m. Retama
