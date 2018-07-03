Wednesday's Area Events

PCL
6:35 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: 11:50 a.m. Monmouth; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:15 p.m. Delaware, Gulfstream; 12:20 p.m. Belterra; 12:30 p.m. Belmont; 12:40 p.m. Thistle; 12:45 p.m. Canterbury; 12:50 p.m. Ellis; 1:05 p.m. Indiana; 3 p.m. Los Alamitos; 3:15 p.m. Louisiana; 3:45 p.m. Pleasanton; 4:25 p.m. Presque; 5 p.m. Lone Star; 5:45 p.m. Woodbine; 5:50 p.m. Evangeline
