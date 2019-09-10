You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Wednesday's Area Events

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.: Concordia at College of St. Mary

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Briar Cliff at Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Bellevue at Concordia

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Omaha Mercy at Dill

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight