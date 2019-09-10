Wednesday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: Concordia at College of St. Mary
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Briar Cliff at Bellevue (at Bryan Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Bellevue at Concordia
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Omaha Mercy at Dill
