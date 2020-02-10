MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State at Purdue TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Dayton TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland TV: BTN Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Missouri at LSU TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia TV: TNT 6 p.m.

Boston at Houston TV: TNT 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started