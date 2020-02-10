MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn State at Purdue TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Mississippi TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Dayton TV: CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland TV: BTN Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at LSU TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Utah State at Colorado State TV: CBSSN 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego State TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia TV: TNT 6 p.m.
Boston at Houston TV: TNT 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
