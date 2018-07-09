Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

WORLD CUP SOCCER SEMIFINAL
France vs. Belgium, TV: Fox, Radio: 99.5, 1020, 1 p.m.
MLB
Washington-Pittsburgh or Philadelphia-N.Y. Mets, TV: MLB, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, TV: FS1, Radio: 1620, 97.3, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, Radio: 104.1, 1490, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon women’s quarterfinals. TV: ESPN, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France, TV: NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
San Antonio vs. Portland, TV: NBA, 3 p.m.
Utah vs. Miami, TV: ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Chicago, TV: NBA, 5 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Memphis, TV: ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. New York, TV: ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.