Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 106.5 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 9:07 p.m.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AAA final: Columbus vs. Sacramento TV: FS1 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Los Angeles at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Notre Dame at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Florida State at Florida TV: SEC 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Milan vs. Prague TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Napoli vs. Liverpool TV: TNT 2 p.m.
NWSL: Houston at North Carolina TV: ESPNews 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.