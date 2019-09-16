You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

MLB

Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs TV: ESPN Radio: 1490, 106.5 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 9:07 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AAA final: Columbus vs. Sacramento TV: FS1 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Los Angeles at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Washington TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Notre Dame at Indiana TV: BTN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Florida State at Florida TV: SEC 5 p.m.

SOCCER

Champions: Milan vs. Prague TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.

Champions: Napoli vs. Liverpool TV: TNT 2 p.m.

NWSL: Houston at North Carolina TV: ESPNews 6:30 p.m.

Spotlight