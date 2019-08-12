Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Chicago Cubs-Philadelphia or N.Y. Mets-Atlanta TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Radio: 1490, 104.1 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: 1180 12:05 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
World Series semifinal TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
World Series semifinal TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
