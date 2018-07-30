Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Philadelphia at Boston TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 104.1, 1490 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Houston at Seattle TV: MLB 9 p.m.
SOCCER
Manchester United vs. Real Madrid TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Tottenham vs. AC Milan TV: ESPNews 7:25 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Roma TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Dallas TV: NBA 7 p.m.
