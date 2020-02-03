MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Duke at Boston College TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Colorado State at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at New Orleans TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers TV: TNT 9 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Canada vs. Mexico TV: FS2 5:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.