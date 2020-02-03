MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Massachusetts at Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Duke at Boston College TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New Orleans TV: TNT 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers TV: TNT 9 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Canada vs. Mexico TV: FS2 5:20 p.m.

