MLB PLAYOFFS
ALCS: Houston at New York TV: FS1 3:08 p.m.
NLCS: St. Louis at Washington TV: TBS 7:05 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Detroit at Philadelphia TV: NBA 6 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Montreal TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
GOLF
Senior LPGA Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
Nations: Canada vs. U.S. TV: ESPN2 6:15 p.m.
