MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Ohio State TV: FS1 Radio: 590 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Duke at Clemson TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Richmond at Davidson TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest TV: ACC 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 8 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconson TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Elkhorn Mount Michael at CB St. Albert Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NBA
Houston at Memphis TV: NBA 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Pittsburgh TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.
Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
