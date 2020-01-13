MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Ohio State TV: FS1 Radio: 590 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Duke at Clemson TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton TV: CBSSN 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest TV: ACC 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconson TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Elkhorn Mount Michael at CB St. Albert Radio: 102.7 7 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Memphis TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Pittsburgh TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

TENNIS

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 p.m.

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 2 a.m.

Pro early rounds; Australian Open qualifying TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

