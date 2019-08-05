Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  Updated
  • 0

MLB

Chicago White Sox at Detroit TV: MLB 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 7:05 p.m.

Oakland-Cubs or Atlanta-Minnesota TV: MLB 7:05 p.m.

JIP: St. Louis-Dodgers or Washington-San Fran. TV: MLB 10 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 15 TV: ESPNU 9:55 a.m.

Day 15 TV: ESPNU Noon

Day 15 TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

TBT final TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

TENNIS

Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 a.m.

Rogers Cup TV: Tennis 10 p.m.

JUNIOR NBA

Global Championship TV: FS1 5 p.m.

Global Championship TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

Global Championship TV: FS1 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southeast Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Southwest Regional semifinal TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

