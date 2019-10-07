Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS
AL: Houston at Tampa Bay TV: FS1 3:15 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Denver at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL
San Jose at Nashville TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: Wales vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 4:30 a.m.
WNBA FINALS
Washington at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
World Championships TV: NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
