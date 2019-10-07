You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB PLAYOFFS

AL: Houston at Tampa Bay TV: FS1 3:15 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Dallas at Oklahoma City TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Denver at Portland TV: ESPN 9:30 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Nashville TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: Wales vs. Fiji TV: NBCSN 4:30 a.m.

WNBA FINALS

Washington at Connecticut TV: ESPN2 7 p.m. 

GYMNASTICS

World Championships TV: NBCSN 7:30 a.m.

