Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis or Seattle at Texas TV: MLB 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Tacoma Radio: 1180 9:05 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 7 TV: ESPNU 10 a.m.
Day 7 TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
WORLD TEAM TENNIS
Washington at San Diego TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
