MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Butler at Villanova TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Wichita State at South Florida TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Florida at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin TV: BTN Radio: 590 8 p.m.
VCU at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Miami at Duke TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette TV: FS1 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
Air Force at Utah State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Dallas TV: NBA 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.
Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
