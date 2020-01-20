MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Butler at Villanova TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Florida at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin TV: BTN Radio: 590 8 p.m.

VCU at St. Joseph’s TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Miami at Duke TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette TV: FS1 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Dallas TV: NBA 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open TV: Tennis 6 p.m.

Australian Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

