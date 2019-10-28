WORLD SERIES

Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

East Lake Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Maryland at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan TV: BTN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Liga MX: Queretaro at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 7:55 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles FC TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

TENNIS

Rolex Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 p.m.

WTA Finals TV: Tennis 3 a.m.

Rolex Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription