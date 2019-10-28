WORLD SERIES
Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.
NBA
Atlanta at Miami TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
East Lake Cup TV: Golf 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Maryland at Penn State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan TV: BTN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Liga MX: Queretaro at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 7:55 p.m.
MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles FC TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
Rolex Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 p.m.
WTA Finals TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
Rolex Paris Masters, WTA Finals TV: Tennis 5 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.