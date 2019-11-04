MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wagner at Seton Hall TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Michigan TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Kansas vs. Duke TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Xavier TV: FS2 6 p.m.

North Florida at Florida TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Providence TV: FSN 6 p.m.

UNO at Wichita State TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

Army at Villanova TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 8 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Creighton TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 101.9 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Wisconsin TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at DePaul TV: FS2 8 p.m.

Fresno State at Oregon TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan State TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Nevada TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at USC TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Creighton at UNO Radio: 1290, 1020 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kent State at Toledo TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Montreal TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 16 TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

SEC quarterfinal TV: SEC Noon

SEC quarterfinal TV: SEC 2:30 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Chicago TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

