Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
L.A. Angels at Texas TV: MLB 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston or Cleveland at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland TV: ESPN 9:07 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at New Orleans Radio: 1180 6:30 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Final TV: ESPNews 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Consolation game TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
International elimination game TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
U.S. elimination game TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Leagues Cup: America vs. Tigres TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.
Leagues Cup: L.A. Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
AURORA GAMES
Tennis TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
