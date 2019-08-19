Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

L.A. Angels at Texas TV: MLB 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston or Cleveland at N.Y. Mets TV: MLB 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs Radio: 1490, 104.1 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland TV: ESPN 9:07 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at New Orleans Radio: 1180 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

Final TV: ESPNews 5 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Consolation game TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

International elimination game TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

U.S. elimination game TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Leagues Cup: America vs. Tigres TV: ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup: L.A. Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

AURORA GAMES

Tennis TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

