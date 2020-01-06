MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia at Boston College TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Houston at Temple TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Miami at Louisville TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Providence at Marquette TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590, 94.5, 1400 8 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 8 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse TV: ACC 8 p.m.
Loyola-Chicago at Drake TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1180 8 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
TCU at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.
Utah State at Air Force TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
Fresno State at New Mexico TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn TV: NBA, FSN 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
