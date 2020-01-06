MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia at Boston College TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Houston at Temple TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Miami at Louisville TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Providence at Marquette TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590, 94.5, 1400 8 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse TV: ACC 8 p.m.

Loyola-Chicago at Drake TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1180 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

TCU at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M TV: SEC 8 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn TV: NBA, FSN 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

