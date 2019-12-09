MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech vs. Louisville TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Temple TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame TV: ACC 6 p.m.

Brown at St. John’s TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Indiana TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Nevada at BYU TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Butler at Baylor TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Philadelphia TV: TNT 7 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Buffalo TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Champions: Salzburg vs. Liverpool TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.

Champions: Milan vs. Barcelona TV: TNT 2 p.m.

