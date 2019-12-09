MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech vs. Louisville TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Temple TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame TV: ACC 6 p.m.
Brown at St. John’s TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Indiana TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Nevada at BYU TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Butler at Baylor TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Colorado TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Iowa at UNO Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Philadelphia TV: TNT 7 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Buffalo TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Salzburg vs. Liverpool TV: TNT 11:55 a.m.
Champions: Milan vs. Barcelona TV: TNT 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.