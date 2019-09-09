Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Atlanta-Philadelphia or Washington-Minn. (6:40) TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.
Cubs-San Diego or Pittsburgh-San Fran. (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Radio: 1490, 104.1 9:10 p.m.
SOCCER
Euro 2020 qualifying: England vs. Kosovo TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
U.S. vs. Uruguay TV: FS1 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. vs. Europe TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.
