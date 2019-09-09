You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
MLB

Atlanta-Philadelphia or Washington-Minn. (6:40) TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:10 p.m.

Cubs-San Diego or Pittsburgh-San Fran. (JIP) TV: MLB 9 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Radio: 1490, 104.1 9:10 p.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020 qualifying: England vs. Kosovo TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

U.S. vs. Uruguay TV: FS1 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. vs. Europe TV: NBCSN 11 a.m.

