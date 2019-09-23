Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Notre Dame at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.
San Jose State at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Creighton, 7 p.m. Radio: 99.5, 1020
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Alabama at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup: Fiji vs. Uruguay TV: NBCSN Midnight
WNBA
Washington at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
