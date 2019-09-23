You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Radio: 1490, 106.5 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Notre Dame at Michigan State TV: FS1 6 p.m.

San Jose State at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Creighton, 7 p.m. Radio: 99.5, 1020

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Alabama at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup: Fiji vs. Uruguay TV: NBCSN Midnight

WNBA

Washington at Las Vegas TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

