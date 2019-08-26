Tuesday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Cubs at Mets or Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TV: MLB 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets Radio: 104.1, 1490 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels TV: FS1 9 p.m.
PCL
Nashville at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
SOCCER
Champions: Teams TBD TV: TNT 2 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Washington TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
