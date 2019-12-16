MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMBC at Georgetown TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Ohio State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Florida vs. Providence TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Grambling at Marquette TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
North Florida at Florida State TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Stanford TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
UNO at Eastern Washington Radio: 1180 8:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Temple TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Washington TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.
Mercer at Florida TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Graceland at UNO Radio: 1290 7 p.m.
Drake at Oklahoma TV: FSN 7 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Lakers at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Buffalo at Toronto TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER
FIFA Club World Cup TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig at Dortmund TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
