MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMBC at Georgetown TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Ohio State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Providence TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Grambling at Marquette TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida State TV: ACC 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Stanford TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

UNO at Eastern Washington Radio: 1180 8:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Temple TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Washington TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 5:30 p.m.

Mercer at Florida TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Graceland at UNO Radio: 1290 7 p.m.

Drake at Oklahoma TV: FSN 7 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Toronto TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup TV: FS2 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leipzig at Dortmund TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription